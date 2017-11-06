Raleigh man charged after pounds of pot and hashish found in I-40 search, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been arrested in Sampson County after deputies say they found nearly 10 pounds of drugs and a gun after a traffic stop on Interstate 40.

Devonte Royster, 23, of the 4800 block of Cardinal Grove Boulevard in Raleigh, was pulled over Oct. 31 for a registration violation as he drove east on I-40 near mile-marker 358 in Sampson County, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the stop, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle,” the news release states.

That gave deputies probable cause to search the vehicle, which turned up more than 7.6 pounds of marijuana, more than 1.9 pounds of hashish and a handgun, deputies said.

Royster has been charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for the storage of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed handgun, according to authorities.