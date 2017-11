TRYON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into a building in the North Carolina mountains on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near the intersection of Howard and Oak streets in Tryon, fire officials reported around 4 p.m.

There was damage to both the Honda SUV and the building, but no one was hurt, the Tryon Fire Department reported.

Tryon Police Department is investigating.

— WSPA contributed to this report