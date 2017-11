MIAMI (AP) – Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic with no immediate threat to land.

Tropical Storm Rina is about 890 miles east of Bermuda.

It is moving north at 7 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph and higher gusts.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for the U.S. coast.

The storm is forecast to strengthen during the next day or so.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles to the east of the center.