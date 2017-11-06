UNC-Pembroke gets $7 million, largest gift in its history

PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP) — One of North Carolina’s smallest public universities gets the largest gift in its history ahead of plans for a new business school building.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Pembroke native Jim Thomas and his wife, Sally, have pledged $7 million to the University of North Carolina school in his former hometown. Thomas is a Los Angeles real estate developer and one-time owner of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

The couple is giving $4 million as a challenge gift requiring the university to raise an equal amount. Another $3 million from the couple’s estate will be used to maintain the eventual School of Business building and promote its work.

Sally Thomas also gave $110,000 to the school’s on-campus center for students in need of food, clothing and housing assistance.