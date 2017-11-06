Virginia police officer shot multiple times, suspect on the run

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth police officer was reportedly shot multiple times Monday afternoon.

Police say the female officer was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, but the extent of her injuries are not known at this time.

WAVY-TV reports the officer was shot around 2:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hickory Street, but there are multiple scenes between Mount Hermon and London Oaks.

The suspect is still at large, police confirm.

School buses from John Tyler Elementary and Mount Hermon Preschool are being re-routed, according to Cherise Newsome, Portsmouth Public Information Officer. Middle and High school dismissals were not affected.

Students will be dropped off at Providence AME Zion Church at the intersection of Mount Vernon Ave and High Street, as directed by police. Kindergarten students who are not picked up by a parent will be returned to the school for pickup.

Parents have been informed by robocall and division staff on are the scene.

This is breaking news. Keep refreshing this page for updates.

