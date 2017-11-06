Wake County leaders OK land deal for park in Fuquay-Varina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County leaders Monday evening narrowly approved a land deal that could lead to a park in the southern part of the county.

About 200 acres around Hilltop Needmore Road in Fuquay-Varina has been sitting unused for more than two years.

Instead of seeing it developed, the South Wake Park Project wants to conserve the land for green space.

The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 Monday to approve a deal for the land, which was formerly known as the Crooked Creek Golf Course.

There was heavy turnout at the board meeting Monday night, with many supporters of the park plan urging leaders to approve the deal.

Acquiring the land and building a park could top $23 million.

One non-profit, Three Irish Jewels Farm, is pledging $1 million. They are hoping to use part of the land to build an agricultural community for adults with autism to live and work. The group also wants to have a day camp program for children with autism.

There are still some legal conditions that must be met, but the county is expected to acquire the land in the next month and commissioners told CBS North Carolina it will take several years to build the park

Project leaders say the land offers space for a possible amphitheater and recreational sports fields. Electricity and plumbing already exist throughout the property.

Group members also say an elementary school is planned on the property — which would bring families to the area.

Sig Hutchinson, Matt Calabria, Erv Portman, and John Burns voted for the deal. Jessica Holmes, James West and Greg Ford voted against it.