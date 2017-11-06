Woman dragged during Knightdale car theft, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was injured when she was dragged by a suspect who stole her car on Monday.

The incident happened at 7604 Knightdale Blvd. when the man got into the woman’s gold Maxima, Knightdale police said.

“…the victim tried to hold onto the steering wheel as the suspect drove away,” police said.

The woman suffered some bruises in the incident.

The suspect was caught on video at a nearby convenience store and hotel, according to police.

The man has been seen in the area of Knightdale Boulevard and First Avenue during the last couple of weeks, police said.

The stolen Maxima has North Carolina a license plate of EMR-1043.