Zebulon man charged with child sex crimes involving 9-year-old girl

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon man is facing multiple child sex charges that date back to 2011 and involve a 9-year-old girl, according to an arrest warrant.

Mario Martinez-Angel, 27, of the 7600 block of Golden Brook Street, is charged with one count of felony sexual offense with a child and one count of felony indecent liberties with child.

The crimes are said to have occurred from Jan. 1, 2011 through March 31, 2011, when Martinez-Angel was 20 and the victim was 9.

The suspect had an immigration detainer issued after his arrest. According to the detainer, it’s likely that Martinez-Angel is not in the United States legally and “is removable under U.S. immigration law.”

Martinez-Angel was arrested Nov. 4 and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.