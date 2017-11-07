10 barricaded in NC home during 8-hour police standoff, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — Ten people are in custody after an overnight standoff with Greensboro Police.

Investigators believe they are connected to multiple violent incidents involving weapons, throughout Greensboro in recent weeks.

The eight-hour standoff ended Tuesday morning around 9:10 on the 3100 block of Winchester Drive in Greensboro according to Greensboro police.

A detective with the Greensboro Police Dept.’s Street Crime Unity was investigating a shots fired into a house call on Ontario Street. The incident was reported around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Just before 1 a.m., police spotted a pickup truck, on Randleman Road near I-40, that matched the description of one stolen on Nov. 2, from High Point.

Before officers stopped the truck the people inside jumped out and ran off into a neighborhood in the 1300 block of Winchester Drive. Police did arrest at least one person believed to have been in the truck.

While police were setting up the crime scene, two people willingly came out of the house. The others barricaded themselves inside a house. Police then called for a Hostage Negotiation Team and Special Response Team.

People in the area were evacuated or told to shelter in place.

William Whitaker lives just a few doors down from where the standoff was taking place.

He was just returning home from a night at the bowling alley when he saw police surrounding his neighborhood.

“As I drove by, there were five police cars and I noticed everybody had their guns drawn,” said Whitaker.

He stayed awake all night watching the investigation unfold.

“I stood on the porch and I started watching what was going on,” said Whitaker. “I started seeing people running from the house and Officers chasing them.”

Officers used loudspeakers asking the suspects to come outside peacefully. When they refused, officers obtained a search warrant and around 6 a.m. deployed tear gas.

“The explosion was so loud when you heard them it made you jump,” said Whitaker. “Even the police came around and let you know that was what it’s going to be happening, every time you heard it, it just brought chills down your body.”

As a result, five people came outside at different times over a two-hour span.

Around 8:3 a.m. the Special Response Team entered the house, did a search and arrested three people inside.

Detectives are still trying to determine their connection to the shooting in the house and the stolen truck.

Detectives spent the day investigating the scene as neighbors like Melvin Moore watched carefully from afar.

“That’s really crazy to me. It’s right under my nose. And it’s really frightening,” said Moore. “I’m glad my kids are grown and out. I would hate to raise kids in an environment like this like what’s going on in this neighborhood now.”

Based on evidence collected from the scene, officials believe the group may be responsible for several incidents involving gun violence throughout the city.

“It’s always been peaceful and we’ve never had nothing like this as long as I’ve been living here,” said Moore. “I just came in to see all this chaos. It just amazes me how the world has changed today.”

All ten suspects are facing multiple charges in connection with the events that unfolded overnight.

Officials indicate that this will likely be a lengthy investigation due to the number of people involved and the potential for their connection to other crimes. Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.