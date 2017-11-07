2 pit bulls kill dog after escaping Wake County home

By Published:

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog was attacked and killed by two pit bulls who escaped from a Wendell home Monday, Wake County officials said.

The incident was reported around 2:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Church Street, according to a 911 call report.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

A woman called authorities after her Pekingese poodle was killed.

One of the pit bulls was given to authorities Monday and was euthanized.

The other dog was given to officials Tuesday and will be euthanized.

The owner of the pit bulls was issued a citation for creating a nuisance.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s