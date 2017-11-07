2 pit bulls kill dog after escaping Wake County home

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog was attacked and killed by two pit bulls who escaped from a Wendell home Monday, Wake County officials said.

The incident was reported around 2:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Church Street, according to a 911 call report.

A woman called authorities after her Pekingese poodle was killed.

One of the pit bulls was given to authorities Monday and was euthanized.

The other dog was given to officials Tuesday and will be euthanized.

The owner of the pit bulls was issued a citation for creating a nuisance.