21 bindles of heroin found in Moore County home, 2 arrested

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman were arrested in Carthage following a probation search of a home that uncovered heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and officers with North Carolina Probation and Parole searched the home located at 150 Merritt Drive on Monday and seized 21 bindles of heroin, 8 grams of marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Bryant Lamar Barnett, 55, of 150 Merritt Drive, and Cecilia Marie Holder, 24, of 110 Mist Morning Trail in Carthage, were both arrested and charged following the search and seizure, the sheriff’s office said.

Barnett was charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, the felony maintaining of a dwelling for the storage of a controlled-substance, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Holder was charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, the felony maintaining of a dwelling for the storage of a controlled-substance, simple possession of marijuana, and the possession of drug paraphernalia. She is also being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Barnett and Holder both have their first court appearances scheduled for Nov. 14.