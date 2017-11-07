3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Fayetteville hotel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three Fayetteville hotel guests were hospitalized and the hotel was closed after high carbon monoxide levels were found there Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. at the Residence Inn by Marriott, 1468 Skibo Road near Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Authorities were first notified about the incident after two hotel guests went to a nearby hospital on their own. The pair said they woke up and were not feeling well.

The pair were later transferred to Duke University Medical Center for specialized treatment of elevated carbon monoxide levels.

The hotel was evacuated, and authorities said the leak was caused by a malfunction in natural gas-fueled water heaters in a mechanical room on the first floor.

During the incident, another guest became ill and was taken to a nearby hospital, but was later released.

The hotel is currently closed until the water heaters are repaired.