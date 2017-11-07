$63,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Goldsboro woman’s home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman said an unknown thief or thieves stole more than $63,000 worth of jewelry from her master bedroom.

The victim told police the theft happened Friday, according to a police report.

The list of items taken includes a $13,500 platinum wedding ring, an $8,500 rain drop diamond ring, a $2,000 emerald ring, a $7,000 jewelry box and $40,000 worth of assorted jewelry.

“First time I was angry and I was angry and I wanted my jewelry back. That’s what I did. I wanted my jewelry back. I was crying,” said the woman, who did not want CBS North Carolina to identify her by name.

Asked if she thinks she was targeted because of the high value of the items, she said, “I don’t know. I really don’t know.”

