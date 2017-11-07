Authorities capture Wake County inmate who escaped from work assignment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have captured an inmate who escaped from his work assignment in Raleigh on Monday, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Locklear, 66, was on work assignment in the Raleigh city limits and left sometime after 3 p.m., according to the Department of Public Safety.

Locklear was captured walking along Interstate 95 near mile marker 85 in Johnston County around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Locklear is serving time at Wake Correctional Center as a habitual felon. He was projected to be released in October 2021 before his escape.

While Locklear is currently serving a sentence for being a habitual felon, court records show he has previous convictions that include indecent liberties with a child in 1990 and assault on a female that same year.

He’s attempted to escape prison multiple times – in 1973 and 1974, records show.