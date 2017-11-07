Chimney Rock to partially reopen after wall collapse

By Published:
The wall that collapsed in October. Photo from WFMY.

CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. (WFMY) — Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park is set to partially reopen on Friday.

A section of the park closed in October after heavy rains caused a retaining wall to collapse.

Park officials say only the lower portion of the park, which includes the Four Seasons trail, a portion of the Hickory Nut Falls trail, the Great Woodland Adventures trail and the Animal Discovery Den, will be accessible.

Admission rates have been reduced to $6 for adults and $3 per child ages 5-15 during the partial reopen.

The park says state contractors and DOT officials have assessed the damage and are creating a plan to fix the retaining wall.

There is no timeline for when the job will be done.

