Cooler temperatures & rain arrive Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a beautiful start to the week on Monday, a cold front will stall along the North and South Carolina border Tuesday afternoon. A system of low pressure will ride along that front, providing central North Carolina with scattered showers.

With that front lingering nearby and high pressure attempting to build in to the north, cloudy skies and much colder temperatures will take hold on Wednesday. Highs across much of the area will struggle to even reach 50 Wednesday afternoon. Some light rain showers or areas of drizzle will be possible on Wednesday. Wet weather finally wraps up Thursday morning with skies clearing Thursday afternoon.

High pressure builds in overhead on Friday and Saturday leading to sunny skies but continued chilly temperatures. A frost or freeze will be possible early on Saturday morning, bringing a potential end to our growing season.

Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers possible. The high will be 60. Winds will be northeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Wednesday will be cloudy with areas of rain or drizzle. The high will be 50, after a morning low of 46. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Thursday will have a small chance of rain in the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. The high will be 56, after a morning low of 45. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be sunny. The high will be near 58, after a morning low of 42.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and brisk. The high will be 52, after a morning low of 32. This could be our first frost and/or freeze of the fall season.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with a chance of a PM shower. The high will be 56, after a morning low of 37. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny with a small rain chance. The high will be 60, after a morning low of 43. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

