Durham police find vehicle in Saturday hit-and-run, still seeking driver

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators have found the vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday night in Durham, but they’re still trying to figure out who was driving it when it hit a pedestrian, sending that person to the hospital.

The incident happened just before 11:45 p.m. when a man was in the intersection of Holloway Street and Hoover Road, Durham police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition. Police said Monday he remained hospitalized with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle, described as a mid- to late-90s white or gray Ford/Mercury SUV, fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle was last seen headed west on Holloway Street toward downtown Durham, according to police. It was later found on Rochelle Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.