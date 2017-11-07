Election Day quick links

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Voters in many municipalities throughout central North Carolina head to the polls again Tuesday.

All polling places are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. You will be allowed to vote if you are in line at 7:30 p.m.

In Raleigh, three-term incumbent Mayor Nancy McFarlane faces Charles Francis in a runoff.

In Durham, a new mayor is being chosen between Steve Schewel and Farad Ali after long-time Durham Mayor Bill Bell announced he would not seek reelection.

In Fayetteville, the mayor’s race comes down to incumbent Nat Robertson and challenger Mitch Colvin.

