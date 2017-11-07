Election Day quick links

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Voters in many municipalities throughout central North Carolina head to the polls again Tuesday.

All polling places are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. You will be allowed to vote if you are in line at 7:30 p.m.

In Raleigh, three-term incumbent Mayor Nancy McFarlane faces Charles Francis in a runoff.

ELECTION RETURNS: Click here to see vote totals throughout the night

In Durham, a new mayor is being chosen between Steve Schewel and Farad Ali after long-time Durham Mayor Bill Bell announced he would not seek reelection.

In Fayetteville, the mayor’s race comes down to incumbent Nat Robertson and challenger Mitch Colvin.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

USEFUL LINKS

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s