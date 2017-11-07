Ex-employee of Triangle church charged with recording women using toilet, showering

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man and former employee at Summit Church is facing charges after allegedly recording multiple women using the restroom and showering both in his home and on an international church mission trip, according to a search warrant.

Mitchel McCaskell, 31, of the 700 block of South Wingate Street in Wake Forest, has been charged with felony secret peeping in connection with the incidents. He was arrested Wednesday.

According to the warrant, McCaskell recorded three women at various times and two different locations. Two of the women were recorded in the guest bathroom of the house that McCaskell shares with his wife. The third woman was recorded showering while on an international mission trip with McCaskell, the warrant shows.

Police were notified of the incidents after one of the victims came forward on Oct. 13 and said that she was recorded using McCaskell’s guest bathroom on July 29.

According to the warrant, the victim was staying over at the McCaskell’s house and went to use the restroom after everyone had gone to bed. The victim noticed a bag sitting on the sink counter with a hole in it and saw what “appeared to be a reflective surface (like a camera lens) behind the hole.”

The victim finished using the restroom and then checked inside the bag to find a cellphone in video mode, with the camera pointing out of the hole and directly at the toilet that she had just finished using.

The warrant states that the victim took the phone and watched the video that had just been captured. It showed McCaskell hiding the camera, cleaning the bath tub out and then adjusting the camera so it recorded the toilet and shower area. McCaskell then left the bathroom. After some time, the video shows the lights come on and the victim enter the restroom, pull her pants down and expose herself from the waist down while using the toilet.

The victim then deleted the video and then took pictures of how the camera was set up, according to the warrant.

Police were able to recover a text message showing McCaskell inviting the victim over for dinner and stating that he cleaned the bathroom for her. The warrant also shows a text message that says, “I set it down in there when I got [name redacted’s] stuff out of your shower and forgot to pick it up.” The message was found after the victim located the phone and recording, the warrant states.

The warrant also shows that the incident was reported to Summit Church, where the victim and McCaskell worked, and that “an internal investigation” was started and that it was “treated … as an employment matter.” McCaskell is said in the warrants to have confessed to a pastor at the church to secretly recording three women while using the restroom and/or showering.

The victim who was recorded showering on the mission trip told police in an interview that she found McCaskell’s cellphone. According to the warrant, the victim told police that the phone was locked, but was set up so that it could have recorded her taking a shower.

Police spoke with McCaskell’s wife on Oct. 17 and were told that he “is remorseful for what he did.” McCaskell’s wife also told police that her husband was no longer living at the home and was living in Cary.

Summit Church issued a statement to CBS North Carolina regarding Mitchel McCaskell:

Mitch McCaskell, an employee of The Summit Church, has been terminated as of Monday, Sept. 18 due to grievous, immoral actions, which involved filming three women who were unaware that their personal privacy had been violated. Upon learning of this misconduct, Summit leadership promptly confronted Mr. McCaskell. He was immediately terminated according to Summit staff policy. All parties involved were immediately informed of the situation, including the Summit campus where Mitch was previously an elder. We are deeply grieved for the personal pain and suffering of these three women and the resulting heartbreak and harm from his actions. We are committed to providing professional counseling, care, and support to the victims, as well as Mr. McCaskell’s wife. We are also committed to cooperating with local law enforcement as they investigate this situation.”

Wake County records show that McCaskell has bonded out of jail on the charges.