Hillsborough Street Target slated to open Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of Target’s newest stores is all set to open Wednesday.
The Hillsborough Street location was announced a little more than a year ago. Construction began earlier in 2017 after long-time Hillsborough Street tenant “The Alley” moved to Durham.
This location is a “flexible-format” store. These style Targets are smaller, quick-trip stores built in urban locations, usually on college campuses.
The N.C. State store will be approximately 23,000-square feet and will feature:
- A selection of fresh groceries, including grab-and-go items for students on a budget
- A curated assortment of dorm and apartment essentials
- Select men’s and women’s apparel and accessories
- Health, personal care and beauty items
- Portable technology products and accessories
- Apparel and accessories from local sports teams
- Services include a CVS Pharmacy, Target Mobile and Order Pickup
The Hillsborough Street location will be the first flexible-format store in Raleigh and the second in North Carolina.