Hillsborough Street Target slated to open Wednesday

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of Target’s newest stores is all set to open Wednesday.

The Hillsborough Street location was announced a little more than a year ago. Construction began earlier in 2017 after long-time Hillsborough Street tenant “The Alley” moved to Durham.

This location is a “flexible-format” store. These style Targets are smaller, quick-trip stores built in urban locations, usually on college campuses.

The N.C. State store will be approximately 23,000-square feet and will feature:

