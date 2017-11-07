Hoke County Sheriff’s Office to hold church security training event

Flags mark evidence on the lawn of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, a day after over 20 people died in a mass shooting Sunday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a church security training event on Nov. 18 follow the Nov. 5 church massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The training will be held at East Hoke Middle School from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. The sheriff’s office is encouraging all churches, pastors, members and worshipers to attend the training.

The sheriff’s office said that the “…goal is to address any concerns and answer questions related to church security staff carrying guns during worship and to ensure that pastors and security staff are prepared for the unexpected in the event a gunman opens fire during service.”

For more information on the event, contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 875-0253 or (910) 875-5111.

