Homeland Security investigates Franklin County business

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Homeland Security investigators were at a Youngsville business throughout the day Tuesday, officials said.

Investigators were at Bolma Star Services, which describes itself on the company website as “a full service contact center.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene Tuesday morning to help federal investigators.

Homeland Security officials said they were taking part of “an ongoing federal investigation.”

Bryan D. Cox, a spokesman for ICE, said “…today’s action is not associated with immigration enforcement.”

Cox added that there were no arrests on Tuesday, however agents were seen taking items, including electronic devices, from the business.

As of 7:30 p.m., a CBS North Carolina reporter saw federal agents still at the business, which says on its website it has 43 employees.

Employee reviews on Glassdoor.com said: “It is very easy to get fired from this company. You have to operate within the legal limits of an industry in which it is hard to do so.”

Another review said: “Not your typical workplace” and yet another added, “The hours are great and the pay not too shabby. If you enjoy looking at nude/semi nude models you will love it here!”

Cox later referred questions to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.