Knightdale police name suspect after woman dragged during car theft

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale police now say they’re looking for a 29-year-old Nash County man after a woman was injured when she was dragged by a man who stole her car Monday.

Police have obtained warrants charging Jeffrey Scott Cockrell with stealing the car and assaulting the woman, they said.

The incident happened at 7604 Knightdale Blvd, police said.

EARLIER: Woman dragged during Knightdale car theft, police say

When the man got into the woman’s gold Maxima, “…the victim tried to hold onto the steering wheel as the suspect drove away,” police said.

The woman suffered some bruises in the incident. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the action, police said.

The stolen Maxima has North Carolina a license plate of EMR-1043. Police say they’re working with Nash County authorities to locate Cockrell.