Lockdown lifted at USC Upstate as police search for shooting suspect

(WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot near USC Upstate on Tuesday.

An alert was sent to students that the shots possibly came from near the campus library and a nearby apartment complex.

A spokeswoman with USC Upstate says one person was shot at Campus Edge Apartments, which is a private apartment complex located beside the college.

The spokeswoman said the victim’s injuries do not appear life threatening. The suspect ran after the shooting and may be on campus.

The campus was put on lockdown around 1:10 p.m. but that lockdown was lifted just before 2 p.m.

Campus officials tweeted a suspect description.

Chief Peterson said the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is also responding to the call.

