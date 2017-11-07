Love ranch dressing? Hidden Valley offers keg of the salad dressing

SANTA BARBARA, CA (WCMH) – Just in time for the holidays, Hidden Valley and Flavourgallery.com are offering ranch dressing lovers a chance to order a keg of the popular salad dressing.

For $50, you can order the 9.7 inches tall keg of Hidden Valley ranch on Flavourgallery.com.

The keg is 6.3 inches in diameter and holds up to five liters of ranch dressing.

The keg is also specially coated to meet FDA standards and comes with a year’s supply of Hidden Valley Ranch.

The keg is available for pre-order today and is scheduled to ship December 11.

