McRib fans rejoice — McDonald’s is bringing back pork sandwich

By Published:
A McRib is seen at a McDonald's restaurant on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994 and is offered at all McDonald's nationwide for a limited time until December 5, 2010. The McRib was first introduced in 1981. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — McRib returns for a limited time at participating restaurants in North Carolina.

McRib Locator is a website that uses crowdsourcing to track the sandwich. Customers can also locate the sandwich with the official McRib Finder app for iOS and Android phones.

“The McRib is truly an iconic sandwich and has been a fan favorite since its debut on the McDonald’s menu 35 years ago,” said McDonald’s Chef Chad Schafer in a news release. “Our customers are passionate and tell us they enjoy the sweetness of the barbeque sauce, which pairs perfectly with the hints of pickles and onions. It’s more than a sandwich, it’s a legend and has become an experience for so many to enjoy at McDonald’s.”

The sandwich dates back 35 years.

The McRib was last in restaurants in December 2016.

