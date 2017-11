MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old Mount Olive man faces a statutory rape charge after Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said he had “inappropriate interaction” with a 13-year-old girl.

Cody Wayne Foy faces a charge of statutory rape of person who is 15 years of age or younger, the sheriff’s office said.

Foy and the victim were known to each other.

He’s being held on $250,000 bond.

No other information was immediately available.