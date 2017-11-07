NC mom charged with abusing 1-year-old son

By Published:
Alischa St. Louis (Davidson County Sheriff's Office)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — A Lexington mother is charged with abusing her 23-month-old son.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alischa St. Louis, 22, for felony child abuse after first getting a report of possible abuse in September.

The child had a fractured shoulder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE MUGSHOTS.

Officials say they were alerted to the possible abuse by the Department of Social Services after the toddler’s paternal grandmother sought medical care for the boy.

St. Louis was given a $20,000 secured bond. She is scheduled in court Dec. 4.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s