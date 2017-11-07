NC mom charged with abusing 1-year-old son

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — A Lexington mother is charged with abusing her 23-month-old son.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alischa St. Louis, 22, for felony child abuse after first getting a report of possible abuse in September.

The child had a fractured shoulder, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they were alerted to the possible abuse by the Department of Social Services after the toddler’s paternal grandmother sought medical care for the boy.

St. Louis was given a $20,000 secured bond. She is scheduled in court Dec. 4.