NC pair busted in sting involving stolen Christmas decorations, deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — Surry County sheriff’s deputies say they caught a couple of Grinches who tried to sell them stolen Christmas decorations.

Deputies say Michael Jason Cummings and Jessica Elaine Cummings are accused of stealing $1,000 worth of decorations from a home in the Shoals Community. The decorations included collectibles and heirlooms.

Deputies set up a sting by meeting the couple to buy the stolen decor, officials said.

Michael Cummings was charged with one count of felony obtaining property by false pretense and one count of larceny.

Jessica Cummings was charged with two counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and one count of larceny.

Both were released from jail after meeting bond.

