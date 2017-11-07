Pair charged after 2 dogs starve to death in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people in Cumberland County have been charged after two dogs starved to death, officials said.

The incident happened in July, according to deputies.

Treena Peed was moving and asked Anthony Jamall-Winston Thorne to keep an eye on her four dogs, according to Lt. Sean Swain of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Peed checked back in on the dogs a couple of times for the first two weeks, but then stopped, Swain said.

Two of the dogs died from starvation.

Peed, 41, of the 6800 block of Woodsprings Road and Thorne, 24, of the 600 block of Banner Elk Drive are each charged with two counts of killing an animal by starvation, Swain said.