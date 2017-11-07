Police seek tips after NC woman killed by strangulation

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.(WFMY) — Police in Winston-Salem are asking for the public’s help with a woman’s homicide after she was found unconscious in February 2013. Anita Tuit, 41, died in December 2016.

What police have been able to piece together about Anita Tuit’s assault that led to her death:

Anita Tuit shared an apartment with a roommate at 222-33 Motor Road. Round 6:30 p.m. on February 22, 2013, Tuit’s roommate left the apartment so Tuit could entertain a guest.

The identity of her guest was unknown to the roommate, police say.

At 9 p.m. Tuit’s roommate returned to the apartment and found her unresponsive in the living room. Emergency Medical Services and police officers responded to the address.

That night evidence gathered at the scene and Tuit’s medical treatment indicated she had been asphyxiated by ligature strangulation. Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Police say Tuit never regained the ability to communicate and received round the clock care following the vicious assault. Despite all efforts, Tuit’s attacker has never identified and detectives were never able to identify the guest that she entertained on the evening in question. Police haven’t been able to determine if this guest was involved in the crime under investigation.

However, detectives believe her guest was a man and say from their investigation they believe she met the person on a social media site. They say she was known to occasionally visit social media sites.

On December 31, 2016, Anita Tuit died while in the care of a long-term care facility in Greensboro. The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Tuit died as a result of complications related to being strangled on February 22, 2013.

Her death is considered is a homicide.

Detectives say they’ve exhausted all known investigative leads and are now asking the public for assistance.

Authorities are attempting to identify additional associates of Tuit or people known to frequent the vicinity of 222 Motor Road in February of 2013.

Anyone with information about the murder of Antia Tuit should contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 WFMY