DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of protesters are blocking downtown Durham streets Tuesday evening.

The group consisting of a little more than a dozen started marching in front of the Durham County Detention Center on Mangum Street.

The group chanted about deaths in the detention center. The Durham sheriff said a 40-year-old died of natural causes at the center on Sunday.

