Raleigh, Durham, other NC cities to select mayors today

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Voters in North Carolina’s major cities are turning out to select mayors.

Raleigh voters will pick between unaffiliated three-term incumbent Nancy McFarlane and Democratic challenger Charles Francis. While McFarlane has been a favorite among liberals, the Wake County Democratic Party endorsed Francis, who has accused McFarlane of failing to address adequately affordable housing in the city of 430,000.

The mayor’s race has been one of the most competitive in recent years and the first time in a while the race has gone to a runoff.

Last month, McFarlane received more than 48 percent of the vote and Francis received 36 percent. Francis requested a runoff after McFarlane failed to earn more than 50 percent of the vote.

In addition to affordable housing, another big issue that has arisen in the campaign is better pay and benefits for Raleigh police and firefighters.

The Wake County Board of Elections said the city-wide runoff will cost about $570,000.

Durham voters will also decide on a mayor today, but long-time Mayor Bill Bell won’t be on the ballot. Instead, voters can choose from Farad Ali and Steve Schewel. Schewel is a council member and Ali is a former council member.

Bell has been Durham’s mayor for the past 16 years.

According to early voting numbers, 9,400 people participated in October’s primary in Durham.

In order to get people to vote, GoDurham is offering free rides from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and most routes will drop you off within walking distance of a polling station.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. across the state.

For Charlotte, it will be the city’s sixth mayor since 2009.

After incumbent Jennifer Roberts lost the Democratic primary, the largest city in the state will decide on Tuesday between Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles and City Councilman Kenny Smith. Lyles defeated Roberts in the primary, while Smith cruised to victory in the Republican primary.

Mayoral incumbents also are seeking re-election in Asheville, Fayetteville, Greensboro and Wilmington.