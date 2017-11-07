Raleigh Montessori teacher charged with sex crimes involving student

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Montessori school teacher faces sex offense charges involving a student, jail records say.

Nicholas Conlon Smith, 36, of Raleigh is charged with four counts statutory rape of a victim with age difference of more than 5 years and two counts sex offense involving a student, warrants say.

The offenses occurred in 2011 and 2012 when Smith was a teacher at Montessori School of Raleigh Middle, located at 408 Andrews Chapel Rd. in Durham, warrants say.

The victim was 14 at the time of the offenses, warrants say.

CBS North Carolina has reached out the Montessori School of Raleigh but have not heard back.

This story will be updated as it develops.