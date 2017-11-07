Retired MLB star Roy Halladay killed in plane crash

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA/WISH) – Deputies have confirmed former MLB player Roy Halladay is dead after a small aircraft crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, deputies said a recovery effort is underway. The Pasco County Marine Unit and Swiftwater Response Team are on the scene.

Investigators say the small plane is upside down in shallow water north of Bailey’s Bluff in Holiday. They have not confirmed any survivors at this point.

Deputies would not confirm what kind of aircraft it was, only calling it a “small plane.”

Halladay was a two-time Cy Young award winner. The award goes to the best pitcher in each league of Major League Baseball. He was also an eight-time MLB All-Star. He began his career in 1998 with the Toronto Blue Jays and retired after the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Phillies. He won more than 200 games in his 16 seasons.