Teen girl sexually assaulted at NC high school, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a high school in west Charlotte on Monday.

The alleged incident happened at West Charlotte High School on Senior Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the accused assailant was not a faculty member of the school. Police say they have identified the accused assailant.

CMPD released this statement Tuesday:

“Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit continue to actively investigate this case. This was not a random act of violence – the victim and suspects are known to one another.”

