Toddler still recovering after 2015 rottweiler attack in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Ryder is a vivacious, energetic, 3-year-old boy.

“It’s been a long road,” said Ryder’s mom, Brittany Wells. “He was torn to pieces.”

It was the day after Thanksgiving in 2015, when at least one dog, a rottweiler, attacked Ryder in a friend’s backyard in Raleigh. He was only 21-months-old.

“It was like that,” said Wells, as she snapped her fingers.

Wells says Ryder was playing inside and two Rottweilers were outside in the yard.

“He was kind of quiet,” said Wells. “I don’t even know if it was five minutes. I got up wondering what he was doing.”

Ryder managed to get out through the dog door when no one was looking.

“I did a double take and he was lying face down on the grass,” said Wells. “I was screaming hysterically. I said, ‘Let me see him,’ and as soon as he did, I hadn’t even seen his face yet, he held him down. It was gone. There was nothing left.”

Ryder has come a long way, undergoing more than 40 procedures totaling 70 hours of surgery to reconstruct his face. Sadly, not all skin grafts worked.

Some of the grafts died.

“The face was severely damaged, so there wasn’t a lot to attach it to.”

The skin on his face is from his arm and back, which will also be used to create his nose, along with cartilage from his ear.

“He definitely knows as soon as we go into pre-op, he knows what’s coming and there’s really no way to prepare him for that because he doesn’t handle it well,” said Wells.

Ryder will have to undergo reconstructive surgeries well into adulthood.

“We still have to do the nose, smooth out the face, he’s not missing a jawbone, but the bone will have to be stretched out,” she said.

Plus, complete dental reconstruction, recreate lips, eyes and eyelids.

“As he grows, it’ll have to be revised,” his mother said.

Despite all the surgeries and painful recovery, “He looks at himself in the mirror and he doesn’t see a different little boy,” said Wells.

He’s your typical 3-year-old. Or, as Brittany calls him, her miracle child.

Ryder started preschool this fall. He has reconstructive surgery at Duke Hospital over the next few month. That’s when he’ll get his new nose.

The medical bills are very high — already over $1 million, Wells said.

WARNING: The following link contains images some may find graphic:

If you’d like to help out, you can donate to their GoFundMe.