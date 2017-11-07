Two travelers caught with guns at Richmond airport in same day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men were caught with handguns in their carry-on bags at Richmond International Airport on Monday.

The men were stopped by the security checkpoint X-ray machine. A Blacksburg, Va. man was caught with a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic gun with 15 bullets. A Florida resident has caught with an unloaded .38-caliber handgun and 11 bullets in his bag. The Richmond Airport Police Department does not believe the incidents are related.

The firearms were confiscated and the men were cited on state weapons charges.

Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000. A typical first offense is $3,000.

Weapons, including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition, are not allowed in carry-on bags. Information from the TSA on how to transport firearms and ammunition can be found on its website.