VIDEO: Drone used to rescue missing NC elderly woman with dementia

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — A woman who wandered away from her Randolph County home was found alive and safe all thanks to the Sheriff’s Office drone.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the 81-year-old woman who was missing has dementia.

Mary Brown said she got lost near her home.

“[The cornfield] ain’t too far, I went a long way from there. I went to the river and then backtracked,” Brown explained.

She was found in a cornfield, less than 25 minutes after she was reported missing all thanks to the drone.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has had the drone for only a month in a half. In that time, they rescued Mary, filmed two homicide scenes, and even caught a suspect who ran away from a drug arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office says it plans to get some infrared capabilities to find people even faster using heat and purchase another drone.

