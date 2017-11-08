12-foot great white detected at NC coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12 foot 5 inch great white shark was detected Wednesday morning just off a North Carolina beach, according to shark-tracking research group OCEARCH.

Miss Costa, a 1,668-pound female, was tagged in September 2016 off of Nantucket.

At 9:34 a.m., the tracker on the shark pinged just off the Shackleford Banks, near Cape Lookout. She was near Wrightsville Beach but further out to sea just two hours earlier, according to the company’s website. A week earlier, she was over the continental shelf east of Chincoteague Islan, Virginia.

Miss Costa was named for Costa Sunglasses, a partner of OCEARCH, the company said.

