Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old woman, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a women on Sept. 5.

Jasmine Monique Street, 20, was killed when shots were fired into the vehicle she was riding in just before 2 a.m. that day.

RELATED: 20-year-old shot and killed as she rides in car in Fayetteville, police say

Leo Cortez Johnston, 26, reported that as he and the Street rode in his 2007 Acura somewhere near the intersection of Cliffdale and Rim roads, someone fired rounds into the car, police said.

He then drove his wounded passenger to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said. Strret was later pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, Fayetteville police said Earl Clarence Avant III was arrested and charged in connection with Street’s death.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a occupied property causing serious bodily injury, discharging a weapon into a occupied vehicle, and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Avant is being held at Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.