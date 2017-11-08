As Wake County grows, so do EMS response times

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In the battle between life and death – every second counts.

In Wake County, it’s taking longer for ambulances to reach patients in need.

“There’s no doubt about it, the crews are working harder,” said Jeffrey Hammerstein, assistant chief of Wake County EMS. “They’re busier and they’re working harder and it creates long days for them. There’s no pretending that’s not the case.”

Hammerstein says the spike in response time isn’t as alarming as it seems.

“Probably under 10 percent of the times the situations are truly, immediately life threatening situations.”

According to the numbers CBS North Carolina received from the county, it is taking ambulances 56 seconds longer to reach patients than it did two years ago.

“The challenge is now, we’re on the way right away, but we may be coming from far away or we may be in such heavy traffic that it’s taking longer to get there,” Hammerstein said.

Hammerstein says they’d always like to see the times get shorter but the increase in time doesn’t necessarily mean they’re saving less lives.

“They’re so dynamic,” Hammerstein said. “We use them as much as anything to determine what parts of the county or what parts of the area are getting longer compared to others and we use that to govern deployment.”

Call volumes are on the rise, too.

In 2011, Wake County EMS received about 81,000 calls.

In 2016 that number jumped to more than 101,000.

“We certainly face staffing issues I would say like any EMS agency across the nation,” said Hammerstein. “The problem is the same for all of us. There are not enough paramedics coming out of paramedic school, not enough paramedics going into school to meet the growth demands of EMS as a profession.”

In Wake County, 43 ambulances are on the road during peak hours and the drops to 29 at night.

“There may have been times a long time ago where you run a call and then you come back and you’ve got 45 minutes and then you run another call and you have another gap in between and we don’t see that we used to,” Hammerstein said. “You come in and for 12 hours at a time, you’re frequently running and running and running and that’s hard. It really is.”

Hammerstein says the county goes into ESTAT about three times a day for an average of thirty minutes at a time. ESTAT means only 10 ambulances are available in the county.

“That’s something that we need do we need to make more purchases to expand the number of EMS units on the road, that now has more to do with guiding more people in,” he said. “It’s more of a staffing issue than a number of ambulances issue and that’s why we put so much into recruiting.”

Wake County is not alone in its struggle. EMT and paramedic jobs are in demand across the country. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the field will grow by 24 percent in the seven years.

“If we don’t get trained hands on them right away that may determine whether they even survive, whatever the problem is. It’s one of the reasons we work with the fire departments in Wake County who are trained at the basic EMT level. There are many more of them, so, just by the odds they can likely get there much quicker than we can.”

Hammerstein says the county is hoping to hire 70 to 80 paramedics a year over the next three years.

BOOSTING PARAMEDIC NUMBERS

To keep up with a growing population in Wake County, EMS officials need more students to pursue careers as a paramedic.

“It’s a tough job and I think there’s a lot of different ways you can go with it,” said Jake Hardison, EMS instructor at Wake Tech. “I think the county did a good job of making it a career.”

The EMS program at North Wake College and Career Academy gives students a chance to get hands on experience.

Students learn things like how to perform chest compressions.

“I just like their hands on care for people,” said Junior, Alexis Fox, who is in the EMS program. “Their hands on work and how they help people and I know they make a difference in the world and I want to do that one day.”

By the time these students graduate they’ll be EMT certified and have completed at least one semester of courses in the college paramedic program.

“They take their regular high school classes and then they take Wake Tech EMS classes or prerequisites for the EMS program, so, the end goal is to give them a head start if they wanted to go through our paramedic program at Wake Tech so they can ultimately start a career sooner and wouldn’t have to spend as much money on a college education,” Hardison said.

Currently there are 16 students in the program, but the school is only a year old, so they plan to expand it in the coming years.