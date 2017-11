DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., customers at participating Triangle Chick-Fil-A locations can receive a free chicken biscuit or chicken sandwich if they donate three or more canned or non-perishable food items to the Durham Rescue Mission.

The promotion is part of an effort to stock the mission’s pantry as the holidays approach.

The mission helps the homeless in Durham.