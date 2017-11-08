Chilly with some rain through Thursday



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Temperatures will be quite chilly on this Wednesday, with the thermometer stuck in the 40s as a cloudy northeast flow continues to keep central North Carolina locked in with dreary weather.

Low pressure will move up the coast and start to pull away Thursday afternoon. Until then, some rain will be around at times. Rain chances will go down Thursday night as skies start to clear.

A dry cold front will sweep through Friday morning. With the dry air around, skies should be sunny on Friday. Cold Canadian air will pour into the state Friday night into Saturday morning. A widespread freeze is expected Saturday morning, as lows will drop into the 20s in many areas.

After the cold start, sunny skies will rule again on Saturday, but it will be chilly with highs only near 50 despite bright sunshine.

Another weather maker will move through the state on Monday. So, on Sunday, there could be a late day shower, and scattered showers are expected on Monday; but it will be milder on Monday with highs near 60.

Behind that system, high pressure will build back in and it will turn sunny next Tuesday; but it will remain cool, with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday will be cloudy and chilly with areas of rain. The high will be 47. Winds will be northeast 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with some more rain possible. The overnight low will be 43. Winds will be northeast 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Thursday will be cloudy with some more rain possible. The high will be 51. Winds will be north around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Thursday night will have clearing skies. The overnight low will be around 40. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Friday will be sunny and brisk. The high will be 54; winds will be northwest 5 to 12 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a freezing start. The high will be near 50, after a morning low of 29.

Sunday will have increasing clouds with a slight risk of an afternoon shower. The high will be 56, after a morning low of 33. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. The high will be near 60 after a morning low of 42. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 58 after a morning low of 40.

