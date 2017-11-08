Deputies find man’s body in ditch along Raleigh’s Old Stage Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County deputies found the body of a man Wednesday afternoon in a ditch along Old Stage Road near the Green Spring Valley mobile home park.

The body is that of a white male who was in his mid-30s, Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said.

The cause of the man’s death is unknown at this time.

Around 7 a.m., a motorist called authorities saying they saw a body on the side of the road. Wake deputies responded to the call but couldn’t find anything.

Just after noon, someone else called saying they saw a body along Old State Road. Responding deputies then found the man’s body, Harrison said.

Harrison said an investigation is under way.

No other information was immediately available.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.