Deputies find man’s body in ditch along Raleigh’s Old Stage Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County deputies found the body of a man Wednesday afternoon in a ditch along Old Stage Road near the Green Spring Valley mobile home park.

The body is that of a white male who was in his mid-30s, Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said.

The cause of the man’s death is unknown at this time.

Around 7 a.m., a motorist called authorities saying they saw a body on the side of the road. Wake deputies responded to the call but couldn’t find anything.

Just after noon, someone else called saying they saw a body along Old State Road. Responding deputies then found the man’s body, Harrison said.

Harrison said an investigation is under way.

No other information was immediately available.

