DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police said a construction worker could die after a metal beam fell fell from the fifth floor and hit a portable toilet he was near.

The beam fell at a site in the 400 block of Morris Street around 3:30 p.m.

The worker was near the portable toilet on ground level when the metal beam fell.

The beam hit the portable toilet and the worker, police confirmed.

The worker was rushed to the Duke hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.