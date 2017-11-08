Durham man charged in 2005 sexual assault, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man has been arrested after investigators said he broke into a woman’s home in 2005 and sexually assaulted her.

Marco Antwan Parker, 40, was arrested in Hillsborough Wednesday morning by U.S. Marshals, Durham police said.

On Feb. 9, 2005, the victim reported she was asleep when she woke up around 4 a.m. to find a naked man standing over.

He had a towel over his face and pressed an object against her head as he threatened to kill her. The suspect then sexually assaulted her, police said.

Charges were first brought against Parker in 2016.

Parker is charged with attempted first-degree rape, first-degree sexual offense, attempted first-degree sexual offense, first-degree burglary, and first-degree kidnapping.

He has been placed in Durham County Jail under a $1.675 million bond.