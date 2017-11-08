ECU student found dead in dorm room

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A female student at East Carolina University was found dead in her dorm room Wednesday afternoon, school officials said.

“It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of the death of one of our students,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Virginia Hardy said in a release.

The cause of the student’s death isn’t known at this time and an investigation is underway.

Campus police said there is no evidence of foul play.

The name of the student has not been released.

For any student seeking counseling services, the ECU Counseling Center is available Monday-Friday with walk-in hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A 24-hour hotline available by calling 252-328-6661 (press 2 if after hours).