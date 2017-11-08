Firefighters save Wake County home, business destroyed



WILLIAMS CROSSROADS, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters in Wake County were able to save home Wednesday morning after fire engulfed a screen-printing business behind the house in the 2800 block of Banks Road, officials said.

Fire crews from Raleigh, Garner and Fuquay-Varina responded at about 4:30 a.m., and were able to limit the fire’s effects on the home to minor damage, according to fire officials. The business was ablaze when firefighters arrived and was destroyed.

Lacking nearby hydrants, firefighters trucked water to the site of the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.