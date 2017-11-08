Franklin County business closes amid federal investigation

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A day after Homeland Security Investigations raided a Franklin County business, Bolma Star Services was shuttered.

Investigators were at Bolma Star Services, which describes itself on the company website as “a full service contact center.”

Now, its website and Facebook page are down.

Gregory Huling is Bolmar Star Services’ owner, according to state records.

“I’ve got no comment right now,” Huling said when CBS North Carolina stopped by his Wake Forest home.

Homeland Security Investigations was at his Youngsville business Tuesday.

CBS North Carolina’s camera captured agents taking out boxes and servers.

The agency told CBS North Carolina it “investigates cross-border criminal activity.”

Investigators wouldn’t say what led them to Bolma.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said they couldn’t comment.

Those state records also show the company is based in Delaware and came to North Carolina in February 2016.

CBS North Carolina reached out to several current and former Bolma employees and still haven’t heard back.